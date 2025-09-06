Left Menu

Alcaraz Downs Djokovic in U.S. Open Semis; Set for Final Showdown with Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open semi-finals, setting up a finals clash with Jannik Sinner. This marks their third Grand Slam final match of the year. Alcaraz's victory was a thrilling match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, with fans eagerly anticipating the young stars' showdown.

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz displayed remarkable skill and determination, defeating 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2 in the U.S. Open semi-finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

The highly anticipated match attracted a packed audience, signaling high excitement for the final showdown. The top-ranked Jannik Sinner secured his spot in the finals by overcoming Felix Auger-Aliassime, setting the stage for a thrilling encounter with Alcaraz.

Alcaraz and Sinner, emerging superstars of men's tennis, have a history of electrifying duels. The finals on Sunday will mark their third Grand Slam final meet this year, with Alcaraz holding a slight edge after their previous thrilling encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

