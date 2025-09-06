Rookie Surgeries, F1 Speeds, and Epic Tennis Duels: A Week in Sports

Excitement and challenges defined another dynamic week in sports, with San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper undergoing thumb surgery ahead of the season opener. The rookie hopes to return to the court after his preseason injury.

Meanwhile, Ferrari showed strong form in their home Grand Prix but were bested during practice by McLaren's Lando Norris. In tennis, remarkable U.S. Open matches set the stage for dramatic finals, while Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe claimed the women's doubles title.

The NFL made a vibrant international debut in Brazil, with the Los Angeles Chargers securing a win against the Kansas City Chiefs, accompanied by halftime performances by Karol G. Controversy struck in soccer as Luis Suarez received a suspension following an on-field incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)