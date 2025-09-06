Thrilling Victory: Afghanistan Edges UAE in T20 Tri-Series Clash

In a thrilling Twenty20 tri-series encounter, Afghanistan narrowly defeated the United Arab Emirates by four runs. The match, played on Friday, saw a dramatic finish as UAE required 17 runs from the final over to clinch their first win in the series.

Asif Khan's power hitting brought UAE tantalizingly close, reducing the required runs to five from the last three balls. However, Afghanistan's left-arm fast bowler Fareed Ahmad maintained his composure, preventing any further runs with his precise deliveries.

Batting first, Afghanistan rested six frontline players but still managed to post a formidable 170-4. Key contributions came from Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, setting up a strong foundation. Despite UAE's spirited chase, Afghanistan's spinners controlled the game in the middle overs, sealing their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)