PSG Coach Luis Enrique's Cycling Misadventure

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique suffered a fractured collarbone in a cycling accident and is set for surgery. Enrique, who led PSG to a Champions League title last season, recently began defending the club's Ligue 1 championship with three straight wins. His condition post-surgery remains to be updated.

Paris Saint-Germain's head coach, Luis Enrique, is scheduled for surgery after sustaining a broken collarbone due to a cycling accident, the club confirmed. Enrique, well-known for his passion for cycling, has been influential in PSG's recent triumph in the Champions League.

The precise location of the accident hasn't been disclosed, but the incident occurred on Friday. In a statement, PSG expressed unwavering support for Enrique, wishing him a rapid recovery and promising further updates about his condition.

In related news, PSG star Ousmane Dembélé suffered a potential right hamstring injury during a World Cup qualifying match for France, adding to the club's injury concerns. PSG will face Lens on September 14 and three days later host Atalanta.

