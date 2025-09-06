Javelin Titans Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem Set for World Championships Clash

A highly anticipated rematch is on the horizon as Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem prepare to face off at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month. This follows their memorable encounter during the Paris Games, where Nadeem claimed gold with a record-breaking throw of 92.97m.

Chopra is at the helm of a robust 19-member Indian contingent, while Nadeem stands as the sole representative from Pakistan. Both have consistently met the qualifying benchmarks, with Chopra securing a wildcard entry by virtue of being the defending world champion. The event promises a thrilling competition among some of the world's elite javelin throwers.

Adding to the excitement, other prominent athletes such as Diamond League Trophy winner Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters will participate. This championship, marked by formidable talent, sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown between Olympic and world titlists, and promises to be a spectacle in the athletics world.