Left Menu

Javelin Titans Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem Set for World Championships Clash

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem will compete in a highly anticipated javelin rematch at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Chopra, leading a 19-member Indian team, and Nadeem, representing Pakistan, face off after over a year since their Olympic encounter. Top global competitors will also participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 17:08 IST
Javelin Titans Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem Set for World Championships Clash
Neeraj Chopra
  • Country:
  • India

A highly anticipated rematch is on the horizon as Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem prepare to face off at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo later this month. This follows their memorable encounter during the Paris Games, where Nadeem claimed gold with a record-breaking throw of 92.97m.

Chopra is at the helm of a robust 19-member Indian contingent, while Nadeem stands as the sole representative from Pakistan. Both have consistently met the qualifying benchmarks, with Chopra securing a wildcard entry by virtue of being the defending world champion. The event promises a thrilling competition among some of the world's elite javelin throwers.

Adding to the excitement, other prominent athletes such as Diamond League Trophy winner Julian Weber and two-time world champion Anderson Peters will participate. This championship, marked by formidable talent, sets the stage for an exhilarating showdown between Olympic and world titlists, and promises to be a spectacle in the athletics world.

TRENDING

1
Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

Manipur Peace Efforts: A New Dawn with Re-Negotiated Talks

 India
2
Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

Surviving the Deluge: Delhi Floods' Lingering Impact

 India
3
Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

 India
4
Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

Heroic Rescue: Odisha Fire Services Save 31 Stranded Cattle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025