Thrilling Draw: India Holds Defending Champions Japan in Asia Cup Clash

In a thrilling twist at the Women's Asia Cup hockey tournament, India battled back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against reigning champions Japan. The clash, filled with nail-biting moments, saw India neutralize the formidable Japanese side thanks to Navneet Kaur's crucial penalty corner conversion seconds before the final hooter.

The encounter kicked off with Japan taking an early lead through Hiroka Murayama's strike in the 10th minute. India responded through Rutaja Dadaso Pisal's equalizer in the 30th minute. With Japan regaining the lead through Chiko Fujibayashi late in the match, India fought back, with Navneet Kaur leveling the scores in the final moments.

India, having previously secured a dominant 11-0 victory over Thailand, will face Singapore in their last pool B match. The tournament's format will see the top two teams from each pool advance to the Super 4s stage, where further contests will determine the finalists of this prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)