Hyrox Returns to Mumbai: Fitness Extravaganza Doubles Participation

After a record-breaking debut, Hyrox comes back to Mumbai with over 3,200 participants. The fitness race at NESCO Center combines running with challenging workouts. The event marks growing popularity in India, with events planned for Bengaluru and a path to the 2026 World Championships.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hyrox, the innovative world series of fitness racing, prepares to stage its return in Mumbai this Sunday, following a groundbreaking debut earlier this year. Set at the NESCO Center, the event is doubling its participation, with over 3,200 competitors joining the race.

The competition features a rigorous format of 8 x 1 km runs paired with 8 functional workouts, attracting a diverse range of participants, including local fitness enthusiasts and international athletes. Events include challenges such as the SkiErg, Sled Push, and Burpee Broad Jumps.

Organized as part of the 2025-26 Hyrox season, the race contributes to the global leaderboard, inching competitors closer to the 2026 World Championships. The expanding popularity in India will see Hyrox hosted in Bengaluru in April 2026, as a two-day festival, extending Hyrox's influence nationwide.

