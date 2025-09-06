Left Menu

Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory

Marc Marquez clinched a last-minute victory at the Catalan Grand Prix after his brother Alex crashed, leading from pole position. This marked Marc's 14th sprint win in 15 rounds, making Ducati the Constructors' Champions. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finished second, with VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio in third place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:35 IST
Marquez Brothers Drama: Marc Inherits Catalan Sprint Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marc Marquez unexpectedly clinched victory at the Catalan Grand Prix on Saturday after his brother, Alex, crashed while leading the race. The dramatic turn of events took place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where Alex, the polesitter for Gresini Racing, had appeared set for a thrilling home win. His crash at turn 10 allowed Marc to seize the opportunity, securing his 14th sprint victory in 15 rounds and extending his championship lead to 187 points.

The win not only marked a bittersweet success for Marc and his Ducati team but also confirmed Ducati as the Constructors' Champions after a dominant season. Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo and VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio completed the podium, while Marc's post-race comments reflected on the mixed emotions of triumph amid his brother's misfortune. Despite not favoring the Catalan track, Marc expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

The race saw intense competition, with multiple incidents including contact between Marc and Quartararo and crashes involving the Aprilia riders. A determined battle among KTM riders ended with Pedro Acosta finishing fourth. Marc Marquez now looks forward to potentially clinching his seventh title at the upcoming San Marino Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

