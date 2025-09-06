Left Menu

Verstappen's Record-Breaking Lap Secures Pole at Italian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen of Red Bull clinched pole position at the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history. McLaren's Lando Norris followed closely, and his teammate Oscar Piastri secured third place. With F1 legends like Lewis Hamilton facing setbacks, the race promises intense competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:22 IST
Verstappen's Record-Breaking Lap Secures Pole at Italian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, driving for Red Bull, made history at the Italian Grand Prix by clocking the fastest ever lap in Formula One, securing pole position. His exceptional performance came amidst fierce competition from McLaren's Lando Norris, who had initially eclipsed the standings with his final attempt.

The Dutchman completed the incredible lap in one minute 18.792 seconds, breaking the previous record held by Lewis Hamilton. This achievement marks Verstappen's 45th career pole, emphasizing his prowess despite McLaren's dominance this season.

With Oscar Piastri, the current championship leader, setting the third-fastest time, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton and other renowned drivers navigate grid penalties and strategic hurdles, aiming to climb the ranks in Sunday's thrilling race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himachal

Tripura's Generous Aid: CM Saha's Rs 5 Crore Contribution to Flood-Hit Himac...

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

Lewis Hamilton Fuels Passion at Ferrari: Monza Highlights

 Global
3
BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against National Identity

BJP Condemns Vandalism at Srinagar's Hazratbal Shrine: A Conspiracy Against ...

 India
4
Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025