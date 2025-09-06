Left Menu

Verstappen's Record-Breaking Lap Dominates Italian GP Qualifying

Max Verstappen left competitors stunned as he set a new lap record at Monza, securing pole position for the Italian Grand Prix. Beating title challengers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Verstappen's record lap is the fastest in F1 history by average speed. Despite complexities in races, Verstappen aims for victory.

Updated: 06-09-2025 22:56 IST
Verstappen
  • Country:
  • Italy

Max Verstappen produced a remarkable performance at Monza on Saturday, seizing pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula 1 history. He surpassed competitors Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, setting a new lap record at the famed Temple of Speed.

With an average speed of 164.466 mph, Verstappen's lap time of 1 minute, 18.792 seconds broke the previous record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2020. Despite trailing Norris by .077 seconds and Piastri by .190 seconds, Verstappen's stunning performance has positioned him favorably for Sunday's race.

As anticipation builds for the Grand Prix, Verstappen, a four-time world champion, remains focused on overcoming the complexities faced by his team during races. His pole position marks a notable achievement, highlighting his dominance in the sport amidst fierce competition.

