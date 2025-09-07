Family Triumphs in English Football Drama

In a dramatic day for English football, familial ties took center stage as Oldham Athletic and Leyton Orient saw their managers' sons propel their teams to victory. Oldham's Michael Mellon, a loanee from Burnley, scored the decisive goal in the 21st minute against Cambridge United, granting his father, Micky Mellon, his first league win of the season.

Michael Mellon struck early to ensure an away victory, leading to his tactical replacement in the second half. Meanwhile, in League One, Leyton Orient's Charlie Wellens delivered a stunning performance.

As a substitute, Charlie Wellens shot the winning goal five minutes into stoppage time, securing a 3-2 victory over Port Vale and marking his first league goal at the club managed by his father, Richie Wellens.

(With inputs from agencies.)