Aryna Sabalenka: The Queen of Hardcourt Retains U.S. Open Title

Aryna Sabalenka solidified her standing as the dominant force in women's tennis by clinching her fourth Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open. The Belarusian's 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over eighth seed Amanda Anisimova highlighted her exceptional skills on hardcourts.

Facing a determined opponent in Anisimova, who had strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sabalenka's composure and skill proved decisive. The match pivoted on unforced errors, with Sabalenka committing only 15 in contrast to Anisimova's 29, signaling her superior play under pressure.

Despite Anisimova's valiant effort, including a break to level the second set, Sabalenka's relentless performance in the tiebreak secured her back-to-back U.S. Open titles, a feat last achieved by Serena Williams. Her emotional victory celebrated with her team marks her as a continued force in women's tennis.

