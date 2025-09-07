Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

At the U.S. Open junior championships, Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov shone brightly as they claimed their respective titles with dominant performances.

Vandromme, showing resilience and determination, overcame an early deficit against Lea Nilsson to win in straight sets. Her journey to the final included impressive wins over top-ranked players like Hannah Klugman and Kristina Penickova.

Meanwhile, Ivanov continued his impressive run, having previously won at Wimbledon, by defeating fellow Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev. The match was celebrated by a fervent Bulgarian crowd. In doubles, sisters Alena and Jana Kovackova secured a victory, while Keaton Hance and Jack Kennedy triumphed in the boys' division.

(With inputs from agencies.)