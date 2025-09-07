Left Menu

Rising Stars: Triumph at the U.S. Open Junior Championships

Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov claimed the U.S. Open junior titles, with Vandromme defeating Swedish Lea Nilsson and Ivanov besting Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev. Vandromme's performance included victories over higher seeds, while Ivanov added another prestigious win. In doubles, the Kovackova sisters and Hance/Kennedy claimed victories.

At the U.S. Open junior championships, Jeline Vandromme and Ivan Ivanov shone brightly as they claimed their respective titles with dominant performances.

Vandromme, showing resilience and determination, overcame an early deficit against Lea Nilsson to win in straight sets. Her journey to the final included impressive wins over top-ranked players like Hannah Klugman and Kristina Penickova.

Meanwhile, Ivanov continued his impressive run, having previously won at Wimbledon, by defeating fellow Bulgarian Alexander Vasilev. The match was celebrated by a fervent Bulgarian crowd. In doubles, sisters Alena and Jana Kovackova secured a victory, while Keaton Hance and Jack Kennedy triumphed in the boys' division.

