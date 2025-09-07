Injury Woes for PSG: Dembele & Doue Out Ahead of Crucial Matches

Paris St Germain will be without star forward Ousmane Dembele for approximately six weeks following a significant hamstring injury. Meanwhile, fellow player Desire Doue is expected to miss around four weeks due to a calf problem. Both injuries were incurred during France's recent 2-0 World Cup qualifier win against Ukraine in Poland.

Dembele, a standout performer in PSG's historic treble-winning season, suffered the injury after contributing 35 goals and 16 assists last season. His absence will be a major blow as PSG gears up for a busy schedule, including crucial Ligue 1 fixtures and their Champions League title defense.

Despite these setbacks, PSG is set to host Lens in their upcoming Ligue 1 match on September 14, marking the start of a packed season calendar. They have a highly-anticipated Champions League showdown against Barcelona, Dembele's former team, on October 1. France also plays Iceland in the World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)