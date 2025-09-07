England's Next Big Test: Facing Serbia in World Cup Qualifier

England manager Thomas Tuchel has urged his team to deliver a standout performance when facing Serbia in their upcoming World Cup qualifier in Belgrade on Tuesday. This call to action follows a less-than-impressive 2-0 victory against Andorra, a team ranked far below them.

Tuchel stressed the importance of stepping up against Serbia, acknowledging the physicality and directness of their opponents. He emphasized the need for England to adapt to the challenges presented by the atmosphere and the playing conditions.

Despite the challenges faced by England, they remain in control of Group K with 12 points from four matches, while Serbia trails behind in second place with seven points from three matches.