Supreme Court-Directed Tender Process Reshapes Indian Football's Commercial Frontier

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has initiated a significant step by forming a three-member committee to oversee its tender process for selecting a new commercial partner, following a directive from the Supreme Court. This committee will be led by former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

The decision comes in light of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the AIFF's constitution. The Supreme Court's recent order also enabled the Indian Super League (ISL) to proceed after being paused since July 11. The current commercial partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), had halted operations due to uncertainties over the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) renewal.

The AIFF's committee includes prominent members from the Asian Football Confederation and AIFF leaders, reinforcing the effort towards a transparent tender process, essential for the timely commencement of the upcoming ISL season. This move aligns with global best practices and seeks to provide clarity for stakeholders and maintain India's standing in international football.