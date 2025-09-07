Left Menu

Supreme Court-Directed Tender Process Reshapes Indian Football's Commercial Frontier

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formed a three-member committee to oversee the selection of a new commercial partner as per the Supreme Court's directive. The committee will be led by Justice L Nageswara Rao. A crisis emerged when the Indian Super League was put on hold, necessitating a transparent tender process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:21 IST
Supreme Court-Directed Tender Process Reshapes Indian Football's Commercial Frontier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has initiated a significant step by forming a three-member committee to oversee its tender process for selecting a new commercial partner, following a directive from the Supreme Court. This committee will be led by former judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

The decision comes in light of the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the AIFF's constitution. The Supreme Court's recent order also enabled the Indian Super League (ISL) to proceed after being paused since July 11. The current commercial partners, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), had halted operations due to uncertainties over the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) renewal.

The AIFF's committee includes prominent members from the Asian Football Confederation and AIFF leaders, reinforcing the effort towards a transparent tender process, essential for the timely commencement of the upcoming ISL season. This move aligns with global best practices and seeks to provide clarity for stakeholders and maintain India's standing in international football.

TRENDING

1
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
2
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
3
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global
4
Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

Delhi High Court Reinforces Conviction in Chilling Child Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025