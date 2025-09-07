Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

In an intense cricket clash, Central Zone edged past West Zone in the Duleep Trophy, securing a final berth despite Yashasvi Jaiswal's glittering fifty. Jaiswal's performance, though noteworthy, couldn't overcome Central's decisive first-innings lead, ensuring their spot in the final against South Zone.

The match, characterized by powerful plays and missed opportunities, saw West Zone's Shadul Thakur lamenting their batting strategy. Thakur pointed to critical moments, including his partnership run-out, as pivotal to their first-innings downfall.

The upcoming final, however, will see both Central and South Zones without key players, as they join India A's squad for matches against Australia A, showcasing players like Harsh Dubey and Yash Thakur on a larger platform.

