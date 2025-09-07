South Zone Cruises to Duleep Trophy Final with Commanding Lead

In a dominant display, South Zone cemented their place in the Duleep Trophy final by outperforming North Zone, thanks to N Jagadeesan's unbeaten 52. Their 175-run first-innings lead was pivotal in securing this advancement.

South Zone will now meet Central Zone in the tournament's final showdown starting September 11. Coming off a robust first-innings score of 536, South Zone's batsmen were strategic, adding 95 runs for one before the match was drawn.

North Zone, unable to close the gap after South Zone's large lead, faced critical setbacks. Despite Shubham Khajuria's determined 128, North Zone completed their innings with 361. For South Zone, Gurjapneet Singh and MD Nidheesh were standout bowlers.

(With inputs from agencies.)