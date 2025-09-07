Left Menu

India Aims for Redemption Against Oman in CAFA Nations Cup Showdown

India has reached the play-offs in the CAFA Nations Cup but aims to address its attacking weaknesses against Oman in the third-place match. Oman, considered favorites, will meet India, who seek to secure a win before upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. This follows a series of mixed results for India.

India has made it to the play-offs in its inaugural appearance at the CAFA Nations Cup but faces a significant test as they go up against Oman in the third-place match on Monday. The team grapples with improving its offensive capabilities to outmaneuver the stronger-ranked Oman.

Both teams secured the second position in their groups to contend for the third spot. While Uzbekistan and Iran compete in the finals, Oman will be seen as favorites against India due to their higher ranking, yet India's familiarity with the venue could play to their advantage.

Under new coach Carlos Queiroz, Oman exhibits formidable strength already demonstrated by solid performances in their group, while Indian coach Khalid Jamil remains optimistic about a positive outcome. India prepares for their forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, focusing on revitalizing their strategy.

