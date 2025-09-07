Vignola Shines with Hat-Trick in WSL Debut for Everton

In a dazzling Women's Super League debut, Ornella Vignola led Everton to a striking 4-1 victory against Liverpool, courtesy of her remarkable hat-trick. The weekend marked the return of England's top-flight women's football league, brimming with exciting matches that set the season off on a thrilling note.

Liverpool's Cornelia Kapocs initially gave the home side a promising start at Anfield with an early goal, but Vignola, a standout talent from Uruguay who represented Spain at youth level, quickly turned the spotlight. Her electrifying performance saw her equalize and lead Everton into halftime with a 2-1 advantage, showing incredible prowess on the pitch.

Elsewhere, Chelsea kicked off their title chase with a controlled 2-1 victory over Manchester City, while Arsenal dominated the newly promoted London City Lionesses 4-1. Meanwhile, in Manchester, Melvine Malard's late goals sealed a 4-0 win for United over Leicester City, and Tottenham secured a tense 1-0 win against West Ham United, making it a memorable start to the new season.