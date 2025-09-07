Left Menu

Vignola Shines with Hat-Trick in WSL Debut for Everton

Ornella Vignola's hat-trick led Everton to a 4-1 triumph over Liverpool in her Women's Super League debut, overshadowing other league matches including Chelsea's win and Arsenal's convincing victory. Vignola's performance stole the spotlight as the top-tier women's league resumed after summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:50 IST
Vignola Shines with Hat-Trick in WSL Debut for Everton
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dazzling Women's Super League debut, Ornella Vignola led Everton to a striking 4-1 victory against Liverpool, courtesy of her remarkable hat-trick. The weekend marked the return of England's top-flight women's football league, brimming with exciting matches that set the season off on a thrilling note.

Liverpool's Cornelia Kapocs initially gave the home side a promising start at Anfield with an early goal, but Vignola, a standout talent from Uruguay who represented Spain at youth level, quickly turned the spotlight. Her electrifying performance saw her equalize and lead Everton into halftime with a 2-1 advantage, showing incredible prowess on the pitch.

Elsewhere, Chelsea kicked off their title chase with a controlled 2-1 victory over Manchester City, while Arsenal dominated the newly promoted London City Lionesses 4-1. Meanwhile, in Manchester, Melvine Malard's late goals sealed a 4-0 win for United over Leicester City, and Tottenham secured a tense 1-0 win against West Ham United, making it a memorable start to the new season.

TRENDING

1
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
2
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India
3
Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

Opposition's Challenge: Vice Presidential Election Showdown

 India
4
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025