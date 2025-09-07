Rising Stars Smaran and Siddarth Join South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy Final Showdown

In a strategic move ahead of the Duleep Trophy final, promising cricketers Ravichandran Smaran from Karnataka and Andre Siddarth from Tamil Nadu have been incorporated into the South Zone squad. The much-anticipated final will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds, where South Zone faces a tough opponent in Central Zone.

Smaran, 22, and Siddarth, 19, were initially on the standbys list but gained promotion to the main squad when N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal joined the India A team for unofficial Tests against Australia. Their elevation underscores the team's tactical adjustments as it gears up for the five-day title clash starting September 11.

Jagadeesan's remarkable 197-run innings in the semifinal against North Zone was pivotal in securing South Zone's place in the final. With leaders like captain Mohammed Azharuddeen and vice-captain Ricky Bhui forming a robust lineup, the South Zone is poised for a compelling contest to claim the trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)