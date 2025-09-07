Rising Stars Smaran and Siddarth Join South Zone Squad for Duleep Trophy Final Showdown
Ravichandran Smaran and Andre Siddarth have been added to the South Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy final against Central Zone. Their promotion to the main team came after the drafting of N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal into the India A squad. The final will be held from September 11.
In a strategic move ahead of the Duleep Trophy final, promising cricketers Ravichandran Smaran from Karnataka and Andre Siddarth from Tamil Nadu have been incorporated into the South Zone squad. The much-anticipated final will take place at the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds, where South Zone faces a tough opponent in Central Zone.
Smaran, 22, and Siddarth, 19, were initially on the standbys list but gained promotion to the main squad when N Jagadeesan and Devdutt Padikkal joined the India A team for unofficial Tests against Australia. Their elevation underscores the team's tactical adjustments as it gears up for the five-day title clash starting September 11.
Jagadeesan's remarkable 197-run innings in the semifinal against North Zone was pivotal in securing South Zone's place in the final. With leaders like captain Mohammed Azharuddeen and vice-captain Ricky Bhui forming a robust lineup, the South Zone is poised for a compelling contest to claim the trophy.
(With inputs from agencies.)