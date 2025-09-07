India Secures Fourth Asia Cup Hockey Title After Eight-Year Wait

India's hockey team clinched their fourth Asia Cup title after an eight-year hiatus, with chief coach Craig Fulton celebrating their efforts as a commendable squad performance. Dilpreet Singh's two goals were pivotal in their 4-1 victory over South Korea, the defending champions.

This victory allows India to qualify directly for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands next year. Fulton emphasized the physical and strategic readiness that saw them conquer the title, playing seven matches across ten rigorous days. The chief coach praised the players' resilience and strategic intelligence in adapting to challenges.

The triumph follows a preparatory tour in Australia, deemed crucial by Fulton, and sets the stage for more international contests, including the World Cup and Asian Games. Building squad depth remains a key focus for Fulton's team as they gear up for upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)