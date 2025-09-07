Left Menu

India Secures Fourth Asia Cup Hockey Title After Eight-Year Wait

Chief coach Craig Fulton lauds India's Asia Cup triumph as a 'good squad performance,' highlighting fitness and strategic depth as crucial to their victory. India's 4-1 win over South Korea also secured direct qualification for next year's World Cup, positioning them to challenge European teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajgir | Updated: 07-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 22:42 IST
India Secures Fourth Asia Cup Hockey Title After Eight-Year Wait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's hockey team clinched their fourth Asia Cup title after an eight-year hiatus, with chief coach Craig Fulton celebrating their efforts as a commendable squad performance. Dilpreet Singh's two goals were pivotal in their 4-1 victory over South Korea, the defending champions.

This victory allows India to qualify directly for the World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands next year. Fulton emphasized the physical and strategic readiness that saw them conquer the title, playing seven matches across ten rigorous days. The chief coach praised the players' resilience and strategic intelligence in adapting to challenges.

The triumph follows a preparatory tour in Australia, deemed crucial by Fulton, and sets the stage for more international contests, including the World Cup and Asian Games. Building squad depth remains a key focus for Fulton's team as they gear up for upcoming tournaments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
2
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
3
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania
4
Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

Rugby Rivals Ready for Quarter-Finals Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025