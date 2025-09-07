England Secures Historic ODI Victory Over South Africa with Record Breaking Performance
England defeated South Africa by a record 342 runs in the third ODI, with Joe Root and Jacob Bethell both scoring centuries. Jofra Archer's remarkable bowling led South Africa to their demise. Although South Africa won the series, England's performance was a moral victory ahead of the upcoming T20 series.
In a stunning turnaround, England claimed a historic victory in the final One Day International against South Africa at Southampton, clinching a record-breaking 342-run win. With centuries from Joe Root and newcomer Jacob Bethell, England set an imposing 414 for five in their 50 overs.
Despite having already won the series, South Africa faltered under the relentless attack of England's bowlers, led by Jofra Archer who secured figures of 4-18, restricting them to just 72 runs. Problems compounded for the visitors as captain Temba Bavuma was unable to bat due to a calf strain.
The dominant performance by England, though not enough to win the series, served as a crucial psychological win ahead of the upcoming T20 series in Cardiff, with their captain highlighting both batting and bowling excellence. As South Africa looks to regroup, England basks in the glory of a record-setting day.
