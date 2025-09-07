Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian men's hockey team for their victorious performance in the Asia Cup 2025, which concluded in Rajgir, Bihar. The team emerged triumphant against the reigning champions, South Korea, with a decisive 4-1 win.

This marks the country's fourth Asia Cup title and positions India as the second-most successful team in the tournament's history, trailing only to South Korea's five wins. The last time India clinched the title was in 2017.

The win guarantees India's automatic qualification for the upcoming FIH World Cup, set to take place in Belgium and the Netherlands next year, affirming the growing stature of Indian hockey on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)