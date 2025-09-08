Left Menu

Mixed Reactions as Trump Attends U.S. Open Final Amid Heightened Security

Donald Trump's presence at the U.S. Open final sparked mixed reactions, with enhanced security delaying the match. Broadcasters were asked to avoid showing Trump's arrival, reflecting ongoing controversy around his appearances. Despite low approval ratings, Trump's sports interest continues to evoke strong public opinions.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump's appearance at the U.S. Open final was met with a mix of cheers and boos, highlighting the ongoing division over his presidency. Enhanced security measures led to a 30-minute delay of the match, with organizers citing the need for more time for fans to get seated.

ABC's broadcast showed Trump waving from a box seat, although the network did not include the live crowd reaction, adhering to the United States Tennis Association's request to avoid showcasing disruptions. This approach underscores how contentious Trump's presence remains, especially in a predominantly Democratic city like New York.

Despite his declining approval ratings, Trump remains a frequent spectator at major sports events. His recent actions, from an executive order regarding transgender athletes to pressuring a football team to change its name, continue to spark debate, reflecting his lasting impact on American culture and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

