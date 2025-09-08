Left Menu

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Memphis Depay takes pride in surpassing the Netherlands' national team scoring record, delivering a stellar performance against Lithuania. Previously tied with Robin van Persie, Depay's record-breaking goals secured a narrow victory, advancing the Dutch in their qualifying group despite prior challenges against Poland.

Striker Memphis Depay expressed pride in claiming the Netherlands' national team scoring record, demonstrating determination to remain a key team player. On Sunday, Depay's double against Lithuania secured a narrow 3-2 victory, advancing the Dutch to 10 points in their qualifying group.

Depay, previously tied with Robin van Persie at 50 goals, had the opportunity to set a new record after drawing against Poland in Rotterdam. However, he seized the moment against Lithuania, breaking the record in just 11 minutes and clinching the game with a crucial header.

'I'm super proud to surpass Robin,' Depay told Dutch NOS television. He thanked former teammates like Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Arjen Robben for their inspiration. Now playing for Corinthians in Brazil, Depay addressed critics of his consistency, emphasizing his contribution as a prolific striker.

