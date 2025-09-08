Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Striker Memphis Depay expressed pride in claiming the Netherlands' national team scoring record, demonstrating determination to remain a key team player. On Sunday, Depay's double against Lithuania secured a narrow 3-2 victory, advancing the Dutch to 10 points in their qualifying group.

Depay, previously tied with Robin van Persie at 50 goals, had the opportunity to set a new record after drawing against Poland in Rotterdam. However, he seized the moment against Lithuania, breaking the record in just 11 minutes and clinching the game with a crucial header.

'I'm super proud to surpass Robin,' Depay told Dutch NOS television. He thanked former teammates like Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Arjen Robben for their inspiration. Now playing for Corinthians in Brazil, Depay addressed critics of his consistency, emphasizing his contribution as a prolific striker.