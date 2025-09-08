Left Menu

Germany Breaks Losing Streak with Win over Northern Ireland

Germany secured their first win in Group A of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, defeating Northern Ireland 3-1. Nadiem Amiri's 69th-minute goal and Florian Wirtz's free kick were pivotal in turning the tide for Germany. This victory followed a surprising 2-0 loss to Slovakia.

Updated: 08-09-2025 03:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Four-time world champions Germany ended their losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Northern Ireland in their second Group A match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The match, held in front of a home crowd, was crucial following their unexpected defeat to Slovakia.

Despite dominating possession and taking an early lead through Serge Gnabry's strike, Germany found themselves on shaky ground when Isaac Price equalized for Northern Ireland with a stunning volley. Germany's performance improved late in the second half, with substitute Nadiem Amiri scoring in the 69th minute, followed by Florian Wirtz sealing the win with a superb free kick.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann praised the team's energy and resilience, while emphasizing the need for continued improvement. Germany will next face Luxembourg, aiming to build momentum as they pursue automatic qualification for the World Cup co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada next year.

