Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner, Secures U.S. Open Crown
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to win the U.S. Open title. This victory reaffirms his standing at the top of men's tennis and marks his return to the world number one ranking. Spectators, including President Trump, witnessed a thrilling final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Carlos Alcaraz successfully ended Jannik Sinner's reign at the U.S. Open with a powerful 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, cementing his position atop the men's tennis world.
This triumph mirrors Alcaraz's first rise to the number one ranking in 2022. The 22-year-old Spaniard's victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, despite looming grey clouds, demonstrated his remarkable skill and strategy.
With President Trump among the spectators in a drama-filled match, Alcaraz overcame early setbacks to dominate the third set and secured his win in the fourth, igniting celebrations with his team.
