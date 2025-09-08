Alcaraz Dethrones Sinner, Secures U.S. Open Crown

Carlos Alcaraz successfully ended Jannik Sinner's reign at the U.S. Open with a powerful 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory, cementing his position atop the men's tennis world.

This triumph mirrors Alcaraz's first rise to the number one ranking in 2022. The 22-year-old Spaniard's victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, despite looming grey clouds, demonstrated his remarkable skill and strategy.

With President Trump among the spectators in a drama-filled match, Alcaraz overcame early setbacks to dominate the third set and secured his win in the fourth, igniting celebrations with his team.

