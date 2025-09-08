Tennis Tension: U.S. Open Delayed by Presidential Security Measures

The U.S. Open men's championship encounter faced delays on Sunday, as fans encountered extensive waits owing to security measures linked to President Trump's presence. Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, the world's largest tennis venue, witnessed long queues with many attendees waiting for over an hour to enter.

Some spectators expressed displeasure as the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner began. Trump was met with both applause and criticism when featured on stadium screens. A Brooklyn resident, Kevin, criticized Trump for the delay, labeling him 'selfish.'

A Secret Service representative acknowledged that heightened security might have led to attendee delays. The U.S. Open's start was postponed by 30 minutes from its original 2 p.m. EDT schedule, with officials advising fans to arrive early. Meanwhile, Alcaraz emerged victorious, amidst continued reactions to Trump's appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)