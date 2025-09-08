Left Menu

Tennis Tension: U.S. Open Delayed by Presidential Security Measures

The U.S. Open men's final was delayed due to enhanced security for President Trump's attendance, causing long lines and empty seats at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fans expressed frustration, while Trump received a mixed reception. Security protocols, though criticized, are standard for presidential events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 05:56 IST
Tennis Tension: U.S. Open Delayed by Presidential Security Measures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open men's championship encounter faced delays on Sunday, as fans encountered extensive waits owing to security measures linked to President Trump's presence. Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, the world's largest tennis venue, witnessed long queues with many attendees waiting for over an hour to enter.

Some spectators expressed displeasure as the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner began. Trump was met with both applause and criticism when featured on stadium screens. A Brooklyn resident, Kevin, criticized Trump for the delay, labeling him 'selfish.'

A Secret Service representative acknowledged that heightened security might have led to attendee delays. The U.S. Open's start was postponed by 30 minutes from its original 2 p.m. EDT schedule, with officials advising fans to arrive early. Meanwhile, Alcaraz emerged victorious, amidst continued reactions to Trump's appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highlight Financial Times

UK's Defence Strategy, Tottenham's Stand, New Investment Opportunities Highl...

 Global
2
Struggles for Milei: Buenos Aires Election Sets the Stage for Argentina's Political Future

Struggles for Milei: Buenos Aires Election Sets the Stage for Argentina's Po...

 Global
3
Peronist Victory Stuns Buenos Aires Elections, Defeats Libertarian Rival

Peronist Victory Stuns Buenos Aires Elections, Defeats Libertarian Rival

 Global
4
John Burton: The Unyielding Advocate for California's Underdogs

John Burton: The Unyielding Advocate for California's Underdogs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025