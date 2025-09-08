Left Menu

Jannik Sinner's Quest: Refining His Game Against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner reflects on his U.S. Open defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, aiming to improve his game by incorporating more variety and abandoning predictability. Despite recent losses to Alcaraz, Sinner remains determined to enhance his serve, return, and strategy to regain dominance in men's tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:25 IST
Jannik Sinner's Quest: Refining His Game Against Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner

Following his U.S. Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is already contemplating ways to evolve into a more versatile player capable of surpassing his rival. Sinner acknowledges the need for change in his approach, aiming to introduce greater diversity into his matches, akin to Alcaraz's successful strategy.

The 24-year-old Italian expressed the importance of stepping out of his comfort zone and accepts the possibility of losing matches while experimenting with new tactics. Sinner pinpointed specific areas for improvement: serve accuracy, return performance, and serve-and-volley techniques.

While Sinner maintains his sense of humor, joking about potentially switching playing hands, he remains focused on refining his abilities. Despite the setback, Sinner's record boasts remarkable stats: five consecutive Grand Slam finals and a 33-2 record, both losses being to Alcaraz. Sinner is determined to keep advancing and reclaim his standing at the top of men's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

Japan's Leadership Puzzle: Navigating the Next Chapter

 Global
2
Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

Thane Court Exonerates Man in Pandemic Lockdown Case

 India
3
Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

Jyoti Randhawa's Stellar Performance at European Legends Cup

 Global
4
Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

Cracking Down on West Bengal's Sand Syndicate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s digital future hinges on standards, policy and connectivity

Economic barriers threaten future of AI-driven assistive technologies

AI supercharges biobanking: Governance and trust must keep pace

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025