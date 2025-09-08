Jannik Sinner's Quest: Refining His Game Against Carlos Alcaraz

Following his U.S. Open final loss to Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner is already contemplating ways to evolve into a more versatile player capable of surpassing his rival. Sinner acknowledges the need for change in his approach, aiming to introduce greater diversity into his matches, akin to Alcaraz's successful strategy.

The 24-year-old Italian expressed the importance of stepping out of his comfort zone and accepts the possibility of losing matches while experimenting with new tactics. Sinner pinpointed specific areas for improvement: serve accuracy, return performance, and serve-and-volley techniques.

While Sinner maintains his sense of humor, joking about potentially switching playing hands, he remains focused on refining his abilities. Despite the setback, Sinner's record boasts remarkable stats: five consecutive Grand Slam finals and a 33-2 record, both losses being to Alcaraz. Sinner is determined to keep advancing and reclaim his standing at the top of men's tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)