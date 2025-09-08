Shubman Gill: From Prodigy to Test Captaincy on His 26th Birthday

Marked by transformative achievements, Shubman Gill, India's Test captain, celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday. An illustrious career, which saw its inception in Punjab, has seen the highly talented cricketer etch a significant mark in India's batting lineup. Known for his seamless style and big innings, Gill embarked on his professional journey with a notable first-class debut in 2017.

Gill's prowess soon grabbed selectors' attention, earning him the role of vice-captain in India's Under-19 squad for the 2018 World Cup. His exceptional performances and a critical hundred against Pakistan in the semi-finals titled him the Player of the Tournament. Subsequently, Kolkata Knight Riders invested Rs 1.8 crore in Gill during IPL 2018, marking his entry into franchise cricket. In 2018, Gill debuted in ODI, solidifying his position during the challenging test series in Australia.

In the 2019-20 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at MCG, Gill's stellar performance contributed significantly to India's historic win in Australia. By 2023, Gill achieved impressive feats, including a maiden Test century and a record-breaking double hundred in ODIs against New Zealand. As a pivotal player in India's 2023 World Cup campaign, he amassed 354 runs, leading India to the finals. Gill's captaincy role for Gujarat Titans further underscored his leadership capabilities. Appointed as India's Test captain in 2025, his statistical contributions in international cricket remain commendable. As Shubman Gill steps onto the field, he continues to inspire as a deputy to T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav in the Asia Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)