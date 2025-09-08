Left Menu

Veteran Officials Lead Asia Cup T20 Panel

Veteran match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will oversee the official panel for the Asia Cup T20. Umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have been appointed for the group stage. The India-Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai will be a highlight, with Pycroft as match referee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-09-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 12:39 IST
Veteran Officials Lead Asia Cup T20 Panel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft are set to spearhead the panel of officials for the Asia Cup T20, starting Tuesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed on Monday that a diverse team of umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will oversee the group stage of the tournament.

Among the key highlights will be the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, with Pycroft assuming the role of match referee and Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman as on-field umpires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anutin Charnvirakul: Steering Thailand Towards Economic Recovery and Diplomatic Stability

Anutin Charnvirakul: Steering Thailand Towards Economic Recovery and Diploma...

 Global
2
Political Shifts Shake Currency Markets Amid Economic Uncertainty

Political Shifts Shake Currency Markets Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
BJP Criticizes Opposition's Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy

BJP Criticizes Opposition's Vice Presidential Candidate Reddy

 India
4
Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives

Tragedy in Jerusalem: Deadly Bus Shooting Claims Lives

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decolonizing artificial intelligence: Rethinking global health futures

AI could revolutionize energy storage, if data and trust issues are solved

Humans hold one irreplaceable advantage over AI

AI can transform mental health but only if cultural and ethical barriers are addressed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025