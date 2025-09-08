Veteran Officials Lead Asia Cup T20 Panel

Seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft are set to spearhead the panel of officials for the Asia Cup T20, starting Tuesday.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed on Monday that a diverse team of umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will oversee the group stage of the tournament.

Among the key highlights will be the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, with Pycroft assuming the role of match referee and Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman as on-field umpires.

(With inputs from agencies.)