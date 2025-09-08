Veteran Officials Lead Asia Cup T20 Panel
Veteran match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft will oversee the official panel for the Asia Cup T20. Umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have been appointed for the group stage. The India-Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai will be a highlight, with Pycroft as match referee.
Seasoned match referees Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft are set to spearhead the panel of officials for the Asia Cup T20, starting Tuesday.
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed on Monday that a diverse team of umpires from India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh will oversee the group stage of the tournament.
Among the key highlights will be the India-Pakistan clash in Dubai on September 14, with Pycroft assuming the role of match referee and Ruchira Palliyaguruge and Masudur Rahman as on-field umpires.
