Triumphant Victory: Indian Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

The Indian men's hockey team achieved a significant milestone by clinching the Asia Cup 2025 title. In a thrilling final held in Rajgir, India defeated South Korea with a commanding 4-1 victory.

In recognition of their outstanding performance, the Bihar government, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, announced a financial reward for the team and its support staff. Each player will receive an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh, while support staff members will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakh each. This gesture aims to inspire and motivate the team further.

India's latest triumph in the Asia Cup guarantees them a direct entry into the FIH World Cup, scheduled to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands next year. This victory marks India's enduring prowess in the tournament, having previously won titles in 2003, 2007, and 2017.