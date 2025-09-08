Kasper Hjulmand Takes Helm at Bayer Leverkusen: A New Era Begins

Bayer Leverkusen has announced the appointment of Kasper Hjulmand as their new head coach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag. The former Denmark manager has signed a two-year contract with the Bundesliga runners-up and will seek to build on the legacy of Xabi Alonso.

Hjulmand, who led Denmark to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, brings significant international experience. He faces high expectations to replicate the remarkable success achieved under Alonso, despite the departure of key players like Florian Wirtz and Granit Xhaka.

The club spent approximately 170 million euros to fortify their team, with new talents like Malik Tillman and Ibrahim Maza. As Leverkusen prepares for upcoming matches, the management is optimistic about Hjulmand's leadership and vision for the team's future.

