Left Menu

Mohamed Ben Romdhane's Last-Minute Goal Secures Tunisia's World Cup Berth

Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored a last-minute goal to secure Tunisia's place in the 2026 World Cup, defeating Equatorial Guinea 1-0. This victory ensures Tunisia's unassailable lead in their qualifying group with 22 points, 10 points ahead of Namibia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 20:46 IST
Mohamed Ben Romdhane's Last-Minute Goal Secures Tunisia's World Cup Berth

In a dramatic finish, Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored a 94th-minute winner to secure Tunisia's spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory against Equatorial Guinea. The match took place in Malabo on Monday.

This crucial win ensures Tunisia's dominance in Group H, accumulating a total of 22 points from eight matches. Their lead is now unassailable with Namibia trailing by 10 points, having three games remaining.

This victory highlights Tunisia's strong performance in the qualifiers, guaranteeing them a place in the global soccer event well in advance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
YSRCP's 'Annadatha Poru': Farmers Agitation Against Urea Shortage

YSRCP's 'Annadatha Poru': Farmers Agitation Against Urea Shortage

 India
2
Massive Raid Uncovers Sand Smuggling Racket in West Bengal

Massive Raid Uncovers Sand Smuggling Racket in West Bengal

 India
3
India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack

India's Zero Tolerance Stance on Terrorism After Jerusalem Attack

 India
4
Swiss Medics Protest Against Gaza War: Hunger Strike Outside Parliament

Swiss Medics Protest Against Gaza War: Hunger Strike Outside Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025