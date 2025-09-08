Mohamed Ben Romdhane's Last-Minute Goal Secures Tunisia's World Cup Berth

In a dramatic finish, Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored a 94th-minute winner to secure Tunisia's spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 1-0 victory against Equatorial Guinea. The match took place in Malabo on Monday.

This crucial win ensures Tunisia's dominance in Group H, accumulating a total of 22 points from eight matches. Their lead is now unassailable with Namibia trailing by 10 points, having three games remaining.

This victory highlights Tunisia's strong performance in the qualifiers, guaranteeing them a place in the global soccer event well in advance.

