India's Historic Victory: A Dramatic Win at CAFA Nations Cup

In a debut performance that defied expectations, India clinched third place in the CAFA Nations Cup, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory on penalties against the higher-ranked Oman.

The encounter saw a 1-1 stalemate after extra time, with Udanta Singh Kumam's equalizer canceling Jameel Al Yahmadi's initial strike. India's resilience was rewarded as penalties decided the contest.

Heroics from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who saved the decisive penalty, ensured the Blue Tigers' first triumph over West Asian opponents, capping an unforgettable tournament run.

