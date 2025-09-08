India's Historic Victory: A Dramatic Win at CAFA Nations Cup
India showcased an impressive performance in their CAFA Nations Cup debut, securing a historic third-place finish against Oman. The match concluded 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's critical save secured the victory, marking India's first win over Oman.
In a debut performance that defied expectations, India clinched third place in the CAFA Nations Cup, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory on penalties against the higher-ranked Oman.
The encounter saw a 1-1 stalemate after extra time, with Udanta Singh Kumam's equalizer canceling Jameel Al Yahmadi's initial strike. India's resilience was rewarded as penalties decided the contest.
Heroics from goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who saved the decisive penalty, ensured the Blue Tigers' first triumph over West Asian opponents, capping an unforgettable tournament run.
