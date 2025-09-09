Italy's Dramatic Victory: A Rollercoaster World Cup Qualifier
Italy secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier, overcoming two own goals and a late equalizer. Highlights included key goals from Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali. The win places Italy second in Group I, closely trailing Norway with a game in hand.
In a nail-biting World Cup qualifier on Monday in Hungary, Italy triumphed over Israel with a 5-4 victory. The match was marked by a series of dramatic events including two own goals by the Italians and two comeback goals in quick succession.
Italy initially found themselves behind when Manuel Locatelli inadvertently scored into his net. Moise Kean restored balance just before halftime, though Israel's Dor Peretz soon put them ahead again. Italy responded fiercely with Kean leveling, followed by Matteo Politano giving them the lead.
As the game neared its end, Giacomo Raspadori seemed to secure the victory only for Alessandro Bastoni to concede an own goal. With Peretz's late equalizer, the match was heading for a draw before Sandro Tonali's last-gasp winner sealed the win for Italy. Now they stand second in their group on goal difference, trailing Norway by three points but with a game in hand.
