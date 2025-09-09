Left Menu

Italy's Dramatic Victory: A Rollercoaster World Cup Qualifier

Italy secured a thrilling 5-4 victory over Israel in a World Cup qualifier, overcoming two own goals and a late equalizer. Highlights included key goals from Moise Kean and Sandro Tonali. The win places Italy second in Group I, closely trailing Norway with a game in hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Debrecen | Updated: 09-09-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 02:22 IST
Italy's Dramatic Victory: A Rollercoaster World Cup Qualifier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a nail-biting World Cup qualifier on Monday in Hungary, Italy triumphed over Israel with a 5-4 victory. The match was marked by a series of dramatic events including two own goals by the Italians and two comeback goals in quick succession.

Italy initially found themselves behind when Manuel Locatelli inadvertently scored into his net. Moise Kean restored balance just before halftime, though Israel's Dor Peretz soon put them ahead again. Italy responded fiercely with Kean leveling, followed by Matteo Politano giving them the lead.

As the game neared its end, Giacomo Raspadori seemed to secure the victory only for Alessandro Bastoni to concede an own goal. With Peretz's late equalizer, the match was heading for a draw before Sandro Tonali's last-gasp winner sealed the win for Italy. Now they stand second in their group on goal difference, trailing Norway by three points but with a game in hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

Tecpetrol Awaits Economic Stability for Investment Surge

 Global
2
Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Immigration Raids in California

 Global
3
Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

Tremors in Greece: A Seismic Surprise

 Greece
4
Tragic Collision: Train and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Train and Bus Crash Claims Lives in Mexico

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025