Sports Highlights: Coaches, Controversies, and Contenders

Bay FC announced Monday that coach Albertin Montoya will step down at the end of the season following a disappointing downturn, highlighted by four straight losses. The team hopes to turn its fortune against Orlando Pride this Saturday.

In a significant development, the Chicago Bears reaffirmed plans to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Illinois, as Soldier Field's future remains uncertain. Bears CEO Kevin Warren communicated this strategic shift in an open letter to fans.

Noteworthy events continue in the sports realm as the MLS imposes a three-game suspension on Luis Suarez for misconduct, and Mississippi State faces a $500,000 fine after fans stormed the field post-victory over Arizona State.

