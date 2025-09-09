World Cup 2026 Expands to 48 Teams: A Global Football Celebration
The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature a record 48 teams. Tunisia has qualified for its third consecutive tournament. Host countries automatically qualify, while other teams aim for spots through continental qualifying tournaments and intercontinental playoffs slated for March 2026.
The 2026 World Cup is set to be the largest yet, with 48 teams competing in the global event co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This expansion marks a significant milestone, offering greater opportunities for nations to showcase their football prowess on the world stage.
Tunisia has qualified for the World Cup for the third time in a row, defeating Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in a decisive match. Tunisia currently leads Africa Group H and remarkably has yet to concede a goal in the qualification process.
Of the participating teams, 43 will secure their places through continental qualification, while the rest will compete in intercontinental playoffs scheduled for March 2026. The host nations, by tradition, have automatically qualified, setting the stage for an exciting and diverse competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
