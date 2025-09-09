Left Menu

From Punjab Nets to UAE Colors: Simranjeet Singh's Cricket Odyssey

Simranjeet Singh, a 35-year-old left-arm spinner, recalls his days training with Shubman Gill in Punjab. His cricket journey took a turn when he moved to UAE during the COVID-19 lockdown. Now a central figure in UAE cricket, Singh cherishes his roots and newfound opportunities.

Simranjeet Singh, a seasoned left-arm spinner from UAE, shares his nostalgic connection with Indian cricketer Shubman Gill. Despite maintaining a vivid memory of young Gill from their training days at Punjab Cricket Association nets, Singh's cricket career later transitioned to the UAE following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renowned for his strategic bowling skills, Singh has earned praise from UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput. His transition to UAE cricket brought him a central contract, providing stability after a challenging year. Singh now plays a crucial role in the UAE cricket team with an impressive T20I performance.

Despite his dreams of playing for India, Singh's family faced a dilemma in choosing between supporting India or UAE in their Asia Cup face-off. As a devout Sikh, Singh appreciates the freedom and respect for his faith in the UAE, where his cricket journey continues to flourish.

