Clash of Titans: India vs. Pakistan Cricket Showdown in Dubai

As geopolitical tensions simmer, cricket captains Suryakumar Yadav of India and Pakistan's Salman Agha prepare their teams for a much-anticipated Asia Cup clash in Dubai on Sunday.

Despite recent military conflicts between the two nations, both captains stressed maintaining the natural aggression of their players within the confines of the sport during a pre-match media briefing.

India, the reigning T20 world champions, aims to defend their title, while Pakistan enters the tournament on a high after a recent tri-series victory.