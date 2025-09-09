Left Menu

Tejas Shirse's Visa Delay Sparks Pre-World Championships Drama

Sprint hurdler Tejas Shirse faces visa delays impeding his World Championships debut in Tokyo. Applying independently instead of through the Athletics Federation of India, his visa is pending. AFI is now involved, promising resolution within 24 hours. Meanwhile, other Indian athletes have departed to represent the country.

Sprint hurdler Tejas Shirse is caught in a visa limbo that threatens his debut at the World Championships in Tokyo. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has attributed the delay to Shirse's choice to apply independently rather than through the national body.

Despite the hurdle, the AFI has stepped in, assuring that Shirse's visa issues will be resolved within 24 hours. The national record holder, who boasts a 13.41 seconds achievement, missed the initial flight as his visa process was disrupted by applying outside the official channel.

India, led by defending javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, will have a 19-member contingent at the championships. Many athletes, including high-profile names like Murali Sreeshankar and Animesh Kujur, have already arrived in Tokyo, underscoring the urgency of Shirse's situation.

