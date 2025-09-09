Left Menu

Afghanistan Shines in Asia Cup Opener with Stellar Performances

Afghanistan triumphed in the Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong, thanks to impressive fifties from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, setting a total of 188 for six. Notable contributions included Atal's unbeaten 73 and Omarzai's quick-fire 53, despite Hong Kong bowlers Shah and Shukla's commendable efforts.

Sediqullah Atal

In a thrilling Asia Cup opener, Afghanistan showcased their prowess against Hong Kong with standout performances from Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai, leading to a formidable total of 188 for six.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan's innings was bolstered by opener Atal, who remained unbeaten with an elegant 73 alongside a crucial partnership with Mohammad Nabi, featuring a solid 51-run stand.

The match witnessed a late flourish from Omarzai with a rapid 53 off 21 balls, while Hong Kong's bowlers, Kinchit Shah and Ayush Shukla, made notable breakthroughs.

