Cricket Encounter: Hong Kong Struggles in 20 Overs

Hong Kong's cricket team faced a challenging innings, scoring a mere 94 runs in their limited 20 overs. Key batsman Babar Hayat contributed 39 runs, but significant wickets fell at regular intervals.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib stood out, capturing critical wickets to stifle Hong Kong's scoring efforts. Farooqi impressed with two important wickets while maintaining tight bowling figures.

The match underscored the effective bowling strategies deployed against Hong Kong's side, leaving them struggling to set a competitive total.