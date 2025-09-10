Egypt's Quest for World Cup: A Draw Leaves Qualification on Hold
In a goalless draw against Burkina Faso, Egypt edges closer to World Cup qualification, needing just two points from their last two matches. Despite losing Omar Marmoush to injury, Egypt remains ahead in Group A, aiming for a spot in the 48-team tournament in North America.
Egypt's aspiration to secure World Cup qualification experienced a delay following a 0-0 draw with Burkina Faso in a lackluster Group A match held in Ouagadougou on Tuesday. Egypt, led by coach Hossam Hassan, maintains a five-point lead in Group A standings with two matches left in the qualifiers.
The seven-time African champions now require only two points from their final two matches against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau in October to assure their participation in the World Cup. An early blow came when Omar Marmoush of Manchester City exited the field due to injury in the ninth minute.
Mohamed Salah set up Osama Faisal in the 67th minute for Egypt's most promising moment, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Trezeguet had an early opportunity, saved by Burkina Faso's goalkeeper, Herve Koffi, while Bertrand Traore spearheaded Burkina Faso's offensive attempts. Egypt nearly seized victory in the dying moments, but Mostafa Mohamed missed two critical chances. Despite this, Coach Hassan praised the result, which brought Egypt a step closer to the upcoming 48-team tournament in North America.
