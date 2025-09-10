Left Menu

Kane's Command: England Secures World Cup Qualifier With Dominant Display

England, led by Harry Kane, secured a crucial 5-0 victory against Serbia, advancing towards World Cup qualification. Kane, alongside Madueke, Konsa, Guehi, and Rashford, delivered a stellar performance despite past criticisms. Serbia faced a setback with Milenkovic's expulsion, complicating their path to next year's finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 10-09-2025 02:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 02:16 IST
Kane's Command: England Secures World Cup Qualifier With Dominant Display
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

England took a decisive step toward World Cup qualification with a commanding 5-0 victory over Serbia, orchestrated by captain Harry Kane. Despite recent criticisms following their performance against Andorra, England excelled under coach Thomas Tuchel and exploited Serbia's lackluster defense to maintain an unblemished record in Group K.

Kane set the tone by scoring from Declan Rice's corner in the 33rd minute, followed by Noni Madueke's first senior international goal. In the second half, Ezri Konsa expanded the lead with a close-range shot, further demoralizing the hosts.

The match deteriorated for Serbia when Nikola Milenkovic received a red card, leading to Marc Guehi's goal from Rice's free kick. Substitute Marcus Rashford added the final blow with a penalty, solidifying England's dominance as they amassed 15 points and left Albania trailing by seven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global
3
Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

Cape Verde's World Cup Dream: A Small Nation on the Brink of History

 Global
4
Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

Omar Marmoush's Injury: A Setback for Egypt's World Cup Dream

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025