Kane's Command: England Secures World Cup Qualifier With Dominant Display

England took a decisive step toward World Cup qualification with a commanding 5-0 victory over Serbia, orchestrated by captain Harry Kane. Despite recent criticisms following their performance against Andorra, England excelled under coach Thomas Tuchel and exploited Serbia's lackluster defense to maintain an unblemished record in Group K.

Kane set the tone by scoring from Declan Rice's corner in the 33rd minute, followed by Noni Madueke's first senior international goal. In the second half, Ezri Konsa expanded the lead with a close-range shot, further demoralizing the hosts.

The match deteriorated for Serbia when Nikola Milenkovic received a red card, leading to Marc Guehi's goal from Rice's free kick. Substitute Marcus Rashford added the final blow with a penalty, solidifying England's dominance as they amassed 15 points and left Albania trailing by seven.

