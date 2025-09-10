Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy has declared that Team Europe will be the underdogs at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Despite this, he remains confident that captain Luke Donald's thorough planning will equip them to outperform the Americans.

The European team is eager to replicate their 2012 away victory at Medinah, with recent events in the U.S. marking tough losses for them. McIlroy emphasized that the Ryder Cup is a formidable challenge but one they are prepared to tackle.

The team, which includes leading players participating in the BMW PGA Championship, has a crucial practice session planned at Bethpage Black. Meanwhile, McIlroy addressed lighthearted speculation about his image being used on USA merchandise, shrugging off any concerns.