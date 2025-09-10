Left Menu

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy expresses confidence in Europe's chances at the Ryder Cup, despite viewing them as underdogs. He believes captain Luke Donald's meticulous planning will be key. The team is set for a practice trip to Bethpage Black, and McIlroy downplays controversy over a possible likeness on USA merchandise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:50 IST
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rory McIlroy has declared that Team Europe will be the underdogs at the upcoming Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Despite this, he remains confident that captain Luke Donald's thorough planning will equip them to outperform the Americans.

The European team is eager to replicate their 2012 away victory at Medinah, with recent events in the U.S. marking tough losses for them. McIlroy emphasized that the Ryder Cup is a formidable challenge but one they are prepared to tackle.

The team, which includes leading players participating in the BMW PGA Championship, has a crucial practice session planned at Bethpage Black. Meanwhile, McIlroy addressed lighthearted speculation about his image being used on USA merchandise, shrugging off any concerns.

TRENDING

1
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
2
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global
3
Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global
4
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export linked PMLA case: Officials.

ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export l...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025