Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

Chamari Athapaththu will steer Sri Lanka's aspirations in the impending Women's ODI World Cup, amid aspirations of finally reaching the final for the first time in 12 attempts.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board revealed its 15-member squad Wednesday for the tournament, which India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting. The lineup includes seasoned cricketers such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani to add depth.

Sri Lanka's campaign begins against India in Guwahati on September 30, with subsequent matches, including one against defending champions Australia in Colombo. The team aims to improve its track record after recent series losses.

