Sri Lanka's Quest for Women's ODI World Cup Glory

Chamari Athapaththu is set to lead Sri Lanka in the Women's ODI World Cup, with hopes of breaking the longstanding record of never reaching the final. The squad, announced by Sri Lanka Cricket, features experienced players looking to make a strong impact in the eight-team tournament hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:16 IST
Chamari Athapaththu will steer Sri Lanka's aspirations in the impending Women's ODI World Cup, amid aspirations of finally reaching the final for the first time in 12 attempts.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board revealed its 15-member squad Wednesday for the tournament, which India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting. The lineup includes seasoned cricketers such as Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, and Anushka Sanjeewani to add depth.

Sri Lanka's campaign begins against India in Guwahati on September 30, with subsequent matches, including one against defending champions Australia in Colombo. The team aims to improve its track record after recent series losses.

