Kylian Mbappe Opens Up: The Struggles Behind the Glory

Kylian Mbappe candidly discusses the pressures and mental health challenges elite athletes face. Despite the fear of judgment, he reveals how passion fuels his resilience. He highlights the fine line between public expectation and private emotions while addressing his career's internal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:24 IST
Kylian Mbappe, France's charismatic football captain, remarkably opened up about the mental health challenges faced by top athletes, stating that many remain silent due to fear of judgment. In a revealing interview with L'Equipe Magazine, the 26-year-old shed light on the intense pressures he navigates, countered only by his deep passion for the sport.

Mbappe pointed out that the stigma surrounding vulnerability in elite sports creates a challenging environment. Using the example of cyclist Tadej Pogacar, the footballer noted that success shields one from criticism, whereas admitting fatigue after a loss is often frowned upon. Such dynamics, he explained, contribute to the internal struggles of athletes.

Emphasizing his personal battles, the Real Madrid striker described how he maintains stringent self-standards, accepting reproach but remaining undeterred. He underscored the delicate balance between external expectations and his own emotional landscape, concluding that his enduring love for football keeps disillusionment at bay.

