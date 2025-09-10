Europe's Football Giants Battle for World Cup Glory

The race for World Cup 2026 qualification is heating up among Europe's top football teams. Spain appears to be the frontrunner, demolishing Turkey and Bulgaria, showcasing a potential strong presence in future tournaments.

England's recent 5-0 victory over Serbia in Belgrade silenced critics and demonstrated concerted team effort under coach Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, France achieved back-to-back wins, though they narrowly escaped dropping points against Ukraine and Iceland, thanks to key goals from Kylian Mbappé.

Italy navigates a tumultuous path with extraordinary high-scoring games and team dynamics changes, setting a challenging precedent for their World Cup journey. Germany's unexpected loss at Slovakia presents potential playoff hurdles, while Switzerland, buoyed by home ground advantage against Kosovo and Slovenia, remains formidable.