Europe's Football Giants Battle for World Cup Glory
European football teams, with Spain leading the charge, vie for 2026 World Cup qualification. England stunned Serbia, while France and Germany face challenges. Italy aims to avoid playoffs amid heated competitions, with standout performances from players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Erling Haaland shaping the landscape.
- Country:
- Switzerland
The race for World Cup 2026 qualification is heating up among Europe's top football teams. Spain appears to be the frontrunner, demolishing Turkey and Bulgaria, showcasing a potential strong presence in future tournaments.
England's recent 5-0 victory over Serbia in Belgrade silenced critics and demonstrated concerted team effort under coach Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, France achieved back-to-back wins, though they narrowly escaped dropping points against Ukraine and Iceland, thanks to key goals from Kylian Mbappé.
Italy navigates a tumultuous path with extraordinary high-scoring games and team dynamics changes, setting a challenging precedent for their World Cup journey. Germany's unexpected loss at Slovakia presents potential playoff hurdles, while Switzerland, buoyed by home ground advantage against Kosovo and Slovenia, remains formidable.
ALSO READ
Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement: PM Narendra Modi.
India and Italy Drive Forward EU Free Trade Agreement Discussions
We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen India-Italy strategic partnership: PM Modi on phone conversation with PM Meloni.
Germany Supports EU Policy Dialogue on Israel Proposals
Germany's Strong Stance on Sovereignty Amid Middle East Tensions